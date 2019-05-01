Some school districts cancel classes as Triad teachers head to Raleigh for the Day of Action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Teachers from across the state took the day off of school to put the pressure on in Raleigh for Wednesday's Day of Action.

Hosted by the North Carolina Association of Educators, educators plan to march at 10:30 a.m. and hold a rally on Halifax Mall at 12:30 p.m.

These teachers hope to put pressure on state legislators to increase teacher pay and put more money toward hiring counselors and nurses for students.

Thirty North Carolina school districts closed for the day due to teacher absences, including Guilford County School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Alamance-Burlington School System, Lexington City Schools and Thomasville City Schools.

The Guilford County Association of Educators loaded three buses with teachers at High Point Central High School, Page High School and Smith High School.

Alamance-Burlington School System said Tuesday that the district had about 180 requests for substitutes for May 1.

Davidson County Schools said, "As of this morning our schools report that they have Requests for Leave from 21 teachers for May 1."

DCS added that the school system needs to meet the requirements in the state's calendar law, especially considering students have been only back in school for four days after spring break.

Moments ago Guilford County Association of Educators President called latest pay raise proposal a “slap in the face.” Today, they are here demanding more. @myfox8 #AllOutMay1 #NCAEStrong #ItsPersonal #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/D0XMscVZ59 — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 1, 2019