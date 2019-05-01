× Neighbor saves man’s life after stabbing in Alamance County; suspect arrested

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A neighbor came to the rescue after a man was stabbed multiple times in Alamance County, the sheriff’s office reports.

At about 5:50 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the stabbing at the parking entrance of a gun range at 4325 South N.C. 49.

Queonias Lamont Currie told deputies from the hospital that he was travelling with Shane Raymond Short, 49, of Burlington, when they began to argue.

The vehicle pulled into a parking lot where the argument escalated to a physical fight.

Currie said Short stabbed him in the neck, chest and abdomen.

A neighbor used his own trauma kit to get the bleeding from Currie’s neck under control after the knife pierced an artery.

“Deputies’ credit the action taken by the neighbor, as most likely saving Mr. Currie’s life,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Currie was then taken to the hospital.

A third person from the vehicle, who deputies believe was driving, left the scene but was later found.

Short was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.