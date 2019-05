Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A motorcyclist was severely injured after crashing on Gate City Boulevard early Wednesday morning, according to police.

At about 12:50 a.m., officers responded to the reported wreck between Tate Street and Dillard Street.

The motorcyclist has only been identified as a 48-year-old man.

Police say motorcycle did not hit any objects or another vehicle.