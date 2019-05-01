Authorities provide update after fatal shooting at UNC Charlotte

Man killed by ‘2,000 pound steel plate’ at King Machine, NC Department of Labor reports

Posted 1:24 pm, May 1, 2019, by

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Labor detailed how a man from Blanch died Tuesday in an industrial accident at King Machine.

NCDOL reports 23-year-old Desmond Stephens, of Blanch, was standing under a steel plate while unbolting "an unknown piece of equipment" at the facility near Yanceyville.

That's when the final bolt or bolts holding the plate in place broke.

The steel plate, estimated at 2,000 pounds, dropped and crushed Stephens.

The N.C. Department of Labor is investigating.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.