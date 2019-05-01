Man killed by ‘2,000 pound steel plate’ at King Machine, NC Department of Labor reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Labor detailed how a man from Blanch died Tuesday in an industrial accident at King Machine.

NCDOL reports 23-year-old Desmond Stephens, of Blanch, was standing under a steel plate while unbolting "an unknown piece of equipment" at the facility near Yanceyville.

That's when the final bolt or bolts holding the plate in place broke.

The steel plate, estimated at 2,000 pounds, dropped and crushed Stephens.

The N.C. Department of Labor is investigating.