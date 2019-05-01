× First of UNC Charlotte shooting victims identified, recovering after surgery

UNIVERSITY CITY, N.C. — The first victim of the UNC Charlotte shooting has been identified by a family member, WSOC reports.

The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity shared a photo of Drew Pescaro, who was one of the four students shot but not killed in Tuesday’s shooting.

A family member of Drew Pescaro tells me Drew is out of surgery and has a long road ahead but he is expected to be okay #UNCC @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/lBBL2iQujw — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 1, 2019

Pescaro is originally from Massachusetts, and Channel 9’s sister station there spoke with one of his cousins Tuesday evening.

Pescaro is receiving medical treatment at Carolinas Medical Center.

The Niner Times reports that he is a sports writer for the student newspaper.

Our sports writer Drew Pescaro was one of those shot tonight. He is out of surgery and stable. The full support of the Niner Times staff is behind him in his recovery. #DrewStrong — Niner Times (@niner_times) May 1, 2019

