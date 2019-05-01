First of UNC Charlotte shooting victims identified, recovering after surgery
UNIVERSITY CITY, N.C. — The first victim of the UNC Charlotte shooting has been identified by a family member, WSOC reports.
The Alpha Tau Omega fraternity shared a photo of Drew Pescaro, who was one of the four students shot but not killed in Tuesday’s shooting.
Pescaro is originally from Massachusetts, and Channel 9’s sister station there spoke with one of his cousins Tuesday evening.
Pescaro is receiving medical treatment at Carolinas Medical Center.
The Niner Times reports that he is a sports writer for the student newspaper.
Read more about the UNC Charlotte shooting.
36.037769 -79.034256