In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Facebook which released a redesign for the website and app, Amazon workers who can be fired by robot production line masters and iPhone sales which are in a tailspin.
Facebook rolls out major redesign, Amazon production line works can be fired by robots and more
-
FedEx to test home delivery robots this summer, the US government to tackle fake Amazon reviews and more
-
Starbucks to begin trials for compostable cups
-
‘Avengers: Endgame’ dominates with 90% of U.S. ticket sales, Epic Games breaks venture capital records and more
-
Amazon working toward free one-day shipping with Prime, Southwest Airlines cancels 10,000 flights and more
-
Amazon and Disney may stream NFL games, McDonalds to release premium sandwiches and more
-
-
Superhero movies dominate box office, Tesla fires dozens as sales slow and more
-
Company making medical cannabis products for women, Americans spent over $16 billion in cosmetic surgery in 2018 and more
-
Lowe’s announces layoffs in North Carolina, McDonald’s may cut late-night menu prices and more
-
JCPenney may close more stores, gas prices higher than usual and more
-
Costco beats out Amazon as most satisfying internet retailer, FDA plans to combat opioid abuse and more
-
-
Pinterest going public today, tech reviewers say their foldable Samsung phones broke and more
-
Chick-fil-A to release key lime pie drink, NC remains 3rd in solar industry and more
-
Facebook CEO calls for more regulation of Internet, Apple cancels plans for AirPower charging mat and more