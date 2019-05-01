× Elon University student charged after police seize shotgun from his room on campus

ELON, N.C. — An Elon University student was charged after police seized a weapon from his room on campus.

Officials sent the following note about to students, faculty and staff:

University officials received an anonymous third-hand report through the students of concern website overnight with an allegation of a weapon on campus. The report stated that a student may have recently purchased a weapon, although it indicated that the individual had not threatened anyone or attempted to use the weapon. Shortly after receiving notification, Elon University Police conducted a follow-up investigation, made contact with the student, seized a shotgun from his room in the Danieley Center, and determined there was no immediate threat to the campus. The individual was taken into custody without resistance or incident and has been charged with felony possession of a weapon on campus. In addition to criminal charges, the incident will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct. Elon has a long-standing university policy banning weapons on campus, in accordance with North Carolina law. There is signage about the policy throughout campus and information is shared with students through orientation and the student handbook. The university strictly enforces this policy; sanctions for violation range from disciplinary probation through permanent separation from the university.