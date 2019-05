× Deputies, medics respond to shooting at Sheetz in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies and medics were on scene at a Sheetz in Davidson County after a shooting, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

DCSO reports the incident happened after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the Sheetz on Old U.S. 52 in Welcome.

No word on any victims or injuries.

