Chancellor identifies 2 students killed in UNC Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The two people killed in the Tuesday shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte have been identified.
Chancellor Phillip Dubois said on WBT that the two students who were killed were 19-year-old Ellis Parlier, of Midland, and 21-year-old Riley Howell, of Waynesville.
The four victims injured but not killed were 19-year-old Drew Pescaro, of Apex, who is receiving medical treatment at Carolinas Medical Center, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt and 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, who was traveling from Saudi Arabia.
