Chancellor identifies 2 students killed in UNC Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The two people killed in the Tuesday shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte have been identified.

Chancellor Phillip Dubois said on WBT that the two students who were killed were 19-year-old Ellis Parlier, of Midland, and 21-year-old Riley Howell, of Waynesville.

BREAKING: #UNCC Chancellor Phillip Dubois says on WBT the students killed are: Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, NC

Riley Howell, 21, Waynesville, NC — News 1110/99.3 WBT (@wbtradio) May 1, 2019

The four victims injured but not killed were 19-year-old Drew Pescaro, of Apex, who is receiving medical treatment at Carolinas Medical Center, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt and 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, who was traveling from Saudi Arabia.

A family member of Drew Pescaro tells me Drew is out of surgery and has a long road ahead but he is expected to be okay #UNCC @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/lBBL2iQujw — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) May 1, 2019

