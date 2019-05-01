Carolina Hurricanes beat New York Islanders in game 3 of Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Islanders 5-2 in game three of the Stanley Cup Playoffs second round Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes now have a 3-0 series lead over the Islanders and need only one more victory to clinch the series and advance to the conference finals.

Game four is Friday night at 7 p.m. in Raleigh.

Carolina defeated the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

This is the first season the Hurricanes have been in the playoffs since the 2008-09 season, when they lost to the eventual-champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the conference finals.

