Alamance County man turns old car parts into fantastic art

Swepsonville, N.C. -- The Service Department on East Main Street is a family run business. Josh Rogers grew up here working on cars.

“You stay busy and learn a lot of stuff,” said Rogers who never throws even the most worn out parts away. “Like these turbo wheels,” he points out. “They'll come flying and I'll save them.”

He saves them because car parts might become car art.

“They are just gears out of transmissions and engines and I bet you there are probably ten different motors or transmissions in there,” he said while pointing to a lobby table made of gears. “Young kids will stick their fingers in here.”

From owls and flowers to a little camper for his mom, Rogers never knows what he'll crank out next. They say to be a good mechanic often requires you to be creative but for Rogers that just comes naturally.

“Couldn't think of anything better to do with it,” he said.