Accused ISIS sympathizer arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An accused ISIS sympathizer was arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, WBTV reports.

Waqar Ul-Hassan is charged with two counts of making a false statement involving terrorism.

Hassan has ties to and provided or tried to provide money to both ISIS and Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to the report.

The charges stem from interviews with FBI agents in 2015 where he reportedly said he did not support terrorist groups and had never tried to send them money.

Federal prosecutors say he was lying, according to the report.

When Hassan was arrested Tuesday, he was en route to the United States from Pakistan.

Hassan is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.