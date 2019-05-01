× 3 students charged with egging, spray painting Eastern Randolph High School

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Three Eastern Randolph High School students were charged for allegedly vandalizing their school last week, the sheriff’s office reports.

Surveillance footage showed a car park across the street and three people in masks go down the hill by the student parking area.

The vandals had cartons of eggs and cans of spray paint.

They threw eggs at the doors, walls and windows of the school buildings and spray painted the outside walls, sidewalks, doors, tables, windows, score board and power box, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office estimates damages at $1,500.

The school resource officer identified the three students as a 19-year-old from Ramseur, an 18-year-old from Ramseur and a 19-year-old from Liberty.

When confronted, the teenagers admitted to the crimes and are now charged with five counts of misdemeanor damage to real property by criminal summons.