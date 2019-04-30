Winston-Salem woman says brick thrown from bridge smashed her windshield on U.S. 52

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Imagine driving down the highway at 60 mph and having a brick smash into your windshield.

A Winston-Salem woman says someone tossed one off an overpass while she and her husband were driving on U.S. 52.

"I could see it. I saw it coming through the air and I put my hands like this, because I knew it was coming towards our windshield," Janet Stevens said.

She says she's never been more scared driving around Winston-Salem.

"I screamed. It scared me so bad, I screamed," Stevens said.

The brick hit her windshield Monday afternoon while she was heading downtown.

The only injury was to her car: a heavily cracked windshield.

To her, it's a reminder of what could have been and just how lucky she and her husband are.

"It could have killed you if it hit you directly in the face or whatever. That's why I was protecting myself," Stevens said. "I'm just thankful I'm alive."

But now they're worried that since they weren't able to see who threw the brick, that this could happen again.

"The officer who came, he's like, 'Did you see anyone standing on the bridge,' and I said, 'No, I was trying to protect myself,'" she says. "I just want [people] to know if they're traveling this highway, just be aware."

FOX8 spoke with Winston-Salem police. They say the last time they saw a trend like this was in 2016.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has not had any recent reports of similar incidents.