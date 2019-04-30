Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to offer lunches for students on day of teacher rally

Posted 2:28 pm, April 30, 2019, by

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools (WGHP file photo)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is one of four school districts in the Piedmont to close because of the North Carolina Association of Educators “One Day of Action” event in Raleigh Wednesday.

More than a dozen schools in the district will open their doors to feed students.

From 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., any WSFCS student under 18 can come to one of the following schools to get a free, hot meal.

FOX8 reached out to Guilford County Schools regarding lunches for students. A GCS representative said they are only offering lunch to students who are already registered in the after-school care program.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.