× Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to offer lunches for students on day of teacher rally

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is one of four school districts in the Piedmont to close because of the North Carolina Association of Educators “One Day of Action” event in Raleigh Wednesday.

More than a dozen schools in the district will open their doors to feed students.

From 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., any WSFCS student under 18 can come to one of the following schools to get a free, hot meal.

FOX8 reached out to Guilford County Schools regarding lunches for students. A GCS representative said they are only offering lunch to students who are already registered in the after-school care program.