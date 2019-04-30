Three deer crash college baseball game in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — There were three extra outfielders during Case Western Reserve University’s baseball game on Saturday.

In the bottom of the first against Brandeis University, a trio of deer hopped the fence at Nobby’s Ballpark in Cleveland.

The animals trotted across to left field, where players opened a gate. But the group opted to go back across to the right field fence to make an exit.

It was all caught on video and posted to the university’s athletic department’s YouTube page.

CWRU baseball split the double-header, winning the first, 6-0, and losing the second, 7-5.