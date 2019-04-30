× 13-year-old boy dies after falling off boat in North Carolina lake

MOUNTAIN ISLAND LAKE, N.C. — A family is in mourning after a 13-year-old boy fell off a boat and never resurfaced Sunday, WBTV reports.

The search began at 3:20 p.m. at Mountain Island Lake with crews searching for the teenage boy by water, air and land, drawing in teams from surrounding cities.

Responders finally found the boy’s body at about 5 p.m.

The Huntersville Fire Department reported that the boat was anchored down and that, while the family had life jackets on the boat, the teenager wasn’t wearing one, according to WBTV.

The boy plunged into water about 9 feet deep.

“Always have something that if you can’t save yourself something will,” HFD Public Information Officer Bill Suthard told WBTV. “I don’t care if you’re an Olympic swimmer, you just don’t know what could happen.”