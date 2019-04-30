Suspect arrested after Greensboro man’s remains found in Brunswick County

This video accompanied a Nov. 2, 2016, article about Xavier Bolton’s disappearance.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing charges more than two years after the death of 22-year-old Xavier Darace Bolton, according to Greensboro police.

Gary Terrell Everette, 25, of Greensboro was arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree murder and concealment of a death.

According to police, Bolton had been last seen walking away from 2100 E. Wendover Ave. on Sept. 26, 2016. Witnesses told police he was on the phone and appeared to be having an argument with whoever was on the other line.

Bolton was reported missing the next day.

Police followed leads that eventually brought deputies in Brunswick County to track down skeletal remains in December 2018.

An autopsy found that the remains were Bolton's and that he was killed in a homicide.

After identifying Everette as a suspect, GPD's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation arrested Everette on outstanding warrants on Tuesday.

Police say Bolton is originally from Detroit, but living in Greensboro and has a daughter and other relatives in the area.

