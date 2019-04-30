Stylish North Carolina goat turns social media famous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Say "Hello" to North Carolina's most stylish goat.

Maybe you've seen some of his videos on Facebook.

He's not a dancing goat, and he doesn't do any tricks. It's Billy Gotti's style that makes this four-legged celebrity so special.

"My son stays fresh," said Jo'lee Shine, Billy Gotti's owner. "He stays fresh."

He's also pretty famous too with more than 50,000 followers on Instagram and 80,000 likes on Facebook.

Shine made social media pages for the goat with tons of videos showing their daily shenanigans. Each post has thousands and thousands of shares.

For one reason or another, people just can't get enough of the two.

One Instagram user said, "This is my new favorite Instagram account."

Another said, "OMG I love him. This is too cute."

"It all just went everywhere; this was not intentional," Shine said. "It just happened."

This all started because Shine said she was lonely. She doesn't have any kids, so she thought, "Why not buy a goat?"

"I was raised on a farm," Shine said. "We had cows, we had pigs, so one day I just started looking up goats."

Now she considers Billy to be her child and she treats him like he is.

She takes him along when she runs errands, like when she needs to go to the store.

This all isn't just for the follows, likes or shares. Billy makes people feel good too.

The goat has even visited and shared the love with someone at a retirement home.

"We were here at the park and the kids absolutely love him," Shine said.

Shine said she'll keep sharing videos of Billy so he can continue to spread joy, whether through social media or in real life.