Missing Maine boys found in North Carolina; father arrested

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Two boys who were reported missing out of Maine were found safe in North Carolina, Presque Isle police told WMTW.

Joel Strother II, 12, and Carter Strother III, 10, had been missing for weeks after authorities said their dad, Joel Strother, took them out of state in violation of a custody agreement.

The father has been arrested.

It is unclear where in North Carolina the boys were located.