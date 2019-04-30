Man on vacation contracts flesh-eating bacteria in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla. -- A vacation in Florida turned into a battle with flesh-eating bacteria for an Ohio man, WFTS reports.

Barry Briggs was visiting his brother-in-law in Tampa last month.

After a boating trip to the Weedon Island Preserve in Tampa Bay, his foot started swelling up.

"Once this thing took off, and it takes off quickly apparently, it was going one inch an hour up my leg," Briggs said.

He was able to fly home to Ohio before being rushed to the hospital.

Doctors were able to save Briggs' foot.

"I'm incredibly fortunate to have all my toes, to have my foot, to be alive," Briggs said.

The CDC says necrotizing fasciitis is rare, with roughly 700 to 1,200 cases reported each year in the United States. But, they also say they think it's under-reported.

"One in a million, and it's not the lottery I wanted to win," Briggs said.