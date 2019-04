× Man dies in industrial accident at King Machine in Caswell County

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A King Machine employee died in an “industrial accident” Tuesday, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO reports 23-year-old Desmond Stephens, of Blanch, died at the scene at the facility near Yanceyville.

No word on what led to Stephens death.

The N.C. Department of Labor is investigating.