Hunter and his sister Dakota are looking for a Forever Family

Siblings Hunter and Dakota are looking for a Forever Family.

Their child advocate calls 10-year-old Hunter "a very neat little boy. He is very energetic."

His favorite subject is math.

"He loves to pay attention to details, and find out how things work. He loves Legos, he loves to do things that are active."

"My hope for Hunter is that he would be adopted with his sister Dakota."

"My favorite thing about Dakota, she really cares about me," Hunter said. "Sometimes, when I fall, she comes and helps me. I don`t know what my life would be without her."

"I really love my sister!"