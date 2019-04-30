× Eden man accused of stealing 7 firearms from home

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden man has been charged in connection with the theft of multiple firearms from a home, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Len Booth, 31, is charged with seven counts of felonious larceny of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from the theft of firearms from a home on Nance Street in Eden between April 9 and April 25, the release said.

Seven firearms were stolen.

Booth was arrested and confined in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.