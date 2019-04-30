Eden man accused of stealing 7 firearms from home

Posted 3:25 pm, April 30, 2019, by

Jesse Len Booth

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden man has been charged in connection with the theft of multiple firearms from a home, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Len Booth, 31, is charged with seven counts of felonious larceny of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charges stem from the theft of firearms from a home on Nance Street in Eden between April 9 and April 25, the release said.

Seven firearms were stolen.

Booth was arrested and confined in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.