Driver killed in crash on Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A driver died early Tuesday morning in a crash on Muirs Chapel Road in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Police.

At 1:54 a.m., police responded to Muirs Chapel near Meade Drive in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving serious injury.

A 2019 Mercedes Benz ran off the roadway to the right and made contact with several objects, before coming to rest. The driver of the vehicle died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash. No other occupants or vehicles were involved.

Speed and impairment are considered to be factors in this crash. Identification of the driver is pending next of kin notification.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.