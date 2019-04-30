Domino’s employee attacked co-worker for spoiling ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — An "Avengers: Endgame" spoiler led to police intervention, according to KTRK.

On Sunday, an employee at a Domino's in Friendswood, Texas, allegedly told fellow employee Justin Surface, 33, a movie-ruining piece of info from the climactic Marvel flick.

That's when police say Surface assaulted his co-worker.

Police responded to the scene and gave Surface a citation.

KTRK reached out to Domino's but no one wanted to talk.

"That's hilarious," one Domino's customer told the station. "That just seems kinda insane to me."