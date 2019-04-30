Clifton family becomes rivals on the track at Bowman Gray Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium could get very interesting for one local family.

Zack Clifton is moving up to the modifieds this year to race against his father Ronnie and his uncle Michael.

All one big happy family, right? Yeah, until it's time to go for a win.

Twenty-six-year-old Zack Clifton said, "I told dad, you know if we're 1-2-3 and I'm running second and he's leading, I said 'I'll give you a couple of taps but that means get out of the way.'"

And to make the Clifton family complete, grandpa Leon is in charge of getting all the cars ready for the race.

Speaking of family, all the guys you see working on the Clifton cars are considered family too, many of them are employed at Clifton Plumbing during the week.