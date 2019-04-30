State fines City of Greensboro for $26,000 after worker dies from falling off water tower

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is facing a $26,000 penalty from the N.C. Department of Labor after a worker fell from a water tower and died, according to NCDOL.

On Nov. 1, 28-year-old Sheria Stringer was conducting a climbing operation at a City of Greensboro water tower in McLeansville when she fell from the climbing rigs, broke her leg and lost consciousness.

She was dangling about 100 feet up on the inside of the tower.

Stringer had been employed with the city since May 2016.

The NCDOL issued a citation for four serious violations with a total $26,000 penalty.

The city has 15 days to request to respond to the NCDOL's citation.