91-year-old man found dead after wandering from Airbnb in North Carolina

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Deputies found the body of a 91-year-old man with dementia after he wandered off from his family’s Airbnb in Hillsborough, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports.

On Friday, 91-year-old Nathaniel Brookins was staying at an Airbnb with his daughter and grandson while on a trip from Jackson, Mississippi.

They were visiting other family members in North Carolina.

Family saw him on Lawrence Road on Friday afternoon, but the man later disappeared.

His family believes he became confused and left the Airbnb to try to make it back home to Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office called in K-9s, knocked every door in the neighborhood and searched with an ATV in hopes of finding Brookins alive.

On Monday evening, however, the sheriff’s office said they found what they believe to be his body.

“It is with great sadness we report the search for 91 year old Mr. Nathaniel Brookins is over,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “… We are grateful for the community’s concern and wish we had different news to report.”

A man matching Brookins description was found in a field off Lawrence Road.

Deputies are still working to determine the man’s cause of death.