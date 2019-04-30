2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte; shooter in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday, WSOC reports.
The university tweeted earlier that shots were reported near the Kennedy Building.
A suspect is in custody, according to WSOC.
The campus is on lockdown, the university tweeted.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.
Developing story... Check back for updates.
35.307093 -80.735164