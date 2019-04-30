2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte; shooter in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday, WSOC reports.

The university tweeted earlier that shots were reported near the Kennedy Building.

A suspect is in custody, according to WSOC.

The campus is on lockdown, the university tweeted.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

Developing story... Check back for updates.

BREAKING UPDATE: Officials say 2 people are dead, 4 are hurt after a shooting at UNC Charlotte. https://t.co/9BUbMuKST3 — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) April 30, 2019

Source tells me: 3 shot at UNCC. Shooter in custody @wsoctv https://t.co/ad4oiRFRgW — Allison Latos (@AllisonWSOC9) April 30, 2019

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Students outside main gate: pic.twitter.com/OBLp5nbXMc — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) April 30, 2019