2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at University of North Carolina at Charlotte; shooter in custody

Posted 6:05 pm, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54PM, April 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday, WSOC reports.

The university tweeted earlier that shots were reported near the Kennedy Building.

A suspect is in custody, according to WSOC.

The campus is on lockdown, the university tweeted.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

Developing story... Check back for updates. 

