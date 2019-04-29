× Woman arrested after man, two dogs killed in North Carolina hit-and-run

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A woman faces hit and run charges after a man and his two dogs were killed Monday morning, according to WCNC.

Just before 2 a.m., Kannapolis officers responded to a crash by the intersection of Bethpage Road and Leonard Avenue.

Police said 48-year-old Santiago Esteban was walking his two dogs. That’s when Lisa Michelle Jones, 22, hit and killed the man and his pets, police said.

A witness spotted a red sedan driving away from the scene, according to WCNC.

Jones was arrested at her home and charged with felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run and driving left of scene.

Police continue to investigate.