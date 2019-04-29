Tyler Bova includes photo of parents, brother killed in crash in heartwarming prom picture

Tyler Bova, the Trinity High School student who was severely injured in a crash that killed his parents and little brother, found a way to include his lost loved ones in his prom picture.

The Built Tyler Tough Facebook page shared the heartwarming photo on Monday evening.

In the picture, Bova, 18, is standing holding hands with his girlfriend as they both look down at a photo of his parents and brother.

The crash happened at 8:35 p.m. on June 19, 2018, in Scipio, Utah.

Tyrone Bova, 47, and his wife, Holly Jo Bova, 43, were killed instantly. Haden Bova, 11, died on the way to the hospital.

Jennifer Diamond, 42, was charged with three counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree felony aggravated assault and one count of class B misdemeanor reckless driving in connection with the wreck.

Bova has spent months recovering from his injuries. Earlier this month, he pitched for the Trinity High baseball team for the first time since the crash.

Bova was crowned “Coming Home King” at Trinity High School in February.