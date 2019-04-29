Thousands on the road despite having their licenses revoked

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Statistics show that there are thousands of drivers on the road despite having their licenses revoked.

FOX8 obtained numbers from Forsyth County, Winston-Salem and High Point regarding the number of driving with license revoked citations and arrests that authorities have on file for the past two years.

High Point - 6,489 citations written; 517 arrests

Winston-Salem - 13,677

Forsyth County - 2,822

Among those who have been driving illegally on the road for the past two years is Anthony Tate. Police say Tate was driving with a revoked licenses and was driving impaired Thursday night in High Point when he allegedly hit Karolyn Chamber’s car head-on killing her.

Court documents have also revealed Tate has been pulled over multiple times for driving with license revoked. However, they show that with each new charge Tate’s fine increased by an average of $10.

Monday morning, Tate made his first appearance in front of a judge from his hospital bed. Documents show that Tate’s previous charges of driving with license revoked caused them to increase Tate’s bond from $1 million to $1.25 million.

Tate will spend the next several weeks being treated for serious injuries he received during the crash.