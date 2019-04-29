Several delivery drivers in the Triad robbed in the last few weeks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A pizza delivery driver was knocked over the head and robbed late Sunday night in Greensboro.

The Papa John's delivery driver was in the 800 block of Richardson Street when the driver was approached by four men and hit on the head by an unknown object, according to Greensboro police.

Police say this is a crime they are seeing more of.

"This is what we love to do, so why would you try to harm what we love to do," said Antoinette Clinkscales, a pizza delivery driver.

Clinkscales was attacked and robbed last October in Winston-Salem while delivering a pizza. She is using her experience to help others.

"If you feel like something ain't right, the hair on the back of your neck stand up, go with that. Turn back around and go," Clinkscales said.

FOX8 did reach out to Papa John's about the steps they take to ensure the safety of their employees.

The pizza chain says:

"Papa John's encourage drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to not make a delivery if they feel uncomfortable. Papa John's also uses technology in driver's vehicles to monitor location, speed and other information to ensure safety at all times."

Police ask anyone with information about the Sunday night robbery to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.