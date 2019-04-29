Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police are investigating after two apartments in High Point were hit by gunfire.

It happened at Ambassador Court apartments at 2501 Ambassador Court in the 2514 building early Saturday morning.

Multiple rounds entered the apartments and police recovered shell casings outside, according to High Point police. Nobody was hurt.

On Monday, FOX8 spoke with the people who live inside the two units struck.

Darla Tate said she is still on edge after bullets went into her bedroom.

“If you can't feel safe in your own home where can you feel safe?” Tate said.

Tate hid on the floor behind her bed and called 911.

“Don't hang up please,” Tate said to the 911 operator.

Sonya Sprinkle said the bullets came in through her balcony. It is still boarded up.

“People keep asking me ‘why did they do that?’ I can't tell you why,” Sprinkle said. “I can tell you Jesus was there to protect us.”

Sprinkle said her grandkids were home when the shooting happened.

“They should have a right to grow up,” Sprinkle said.

Sprinkle hopes the person or people responsible realize the harm that could have been done.

“I'm not about revenge,” Sprinkle said. “What I'm asking them to do, and whoever for whatever reason they live the life they live, to turn it around. No really, turn it around. Don't do this.”

Police have not released any details about the suspects or a motive.