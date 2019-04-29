× North Carolina man charged with killing neighbor’s dog for chasing pet cat

LEE COUNTY, N.C. — A Lee County man is behind bars after he told deputies that he shot and killed his neighbor’s hunting dog, WTVD reports.

James Wesley Hammonds, 57, told officials he killed the dog after it chased his cat and was on his property and then disposed of the body.

Hammonds was arrested on Friday and charged with felony cruelty to animals and illegally disposing of a dead domesticated animal.

He has since been released under a $5,000 unsecured bond.

After his release, Hammonds filed complaints against his neighbor, Jonathon Mitchell, for trespassing and communicating threats.

Mitchell was charged and has since been released under a $2,000 unsecured bond, according to WTVD.