Fire out at American Zinc plant in NC after evacuation over air quality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORESBORO, N.C. — At around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning, authorities say the fire is out at American Zinc Recycling on Hicks Grove Road, where an evacuation order was issued overnight, WLOS reports.

Emergency officials say a half-mile radius around the plant has been evacuated due to air quality.

Crews are still applying water via “unmanned nozzles” and conducting air quality testing.

On Monday, Rutherford County Assistant Fire Marshal John Greenway told WLOS while the fire was still burning that the decision was made to pull the firefighters away because their turnout gear tested positive for hazardous materials. He called this a precautionary measure until officials can determine exactly what they're dealing with.

An emergency shelter opened at Chase High School for people who are living in the evacuation area. The address is 1603 Chase High Road in Forest City.

Rutherford Emergency services says all 17 county fire departments have been requested including mutual aid from three surrounding counties and from South Carolina, according to WLOS.