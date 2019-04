Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — She was buying a special gift for her son when a stray bullet took her life, WLS reports.

Family identified the victim as 36-year-old Candice Dickerson, a mother of three.

Dickerson visited a MetroPCS on Friday to buy a phone for her son as a reward for getting a good grade on a project.

At about 7:30 p.m., her children were sitting by the window when the bullet came through the window and hit her in the back of the head, according to WLS.

She died at the hospital.