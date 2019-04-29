× Missing boys from Maine could be in Carolinas, police say

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Two young boys could be in the Carolinas after they went missing out of Maine, Presque Isle police reported Friday.

Officers are searching for 12-year-old Joel Strother II and 10-year-old Carter Strother III.

Police believe the children were taken out of the state against their will and could be in North or South Carolina.

The children may be with Joel Strother, Kimberly McLeod (also known as Kimberly Strother), Christopher McLeod or Matthew McLeod.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Presque Isle Police Department at (207) 764-4476.