Man accused of hitting father twice with car during fight in Houston YMCA parking lot

HOUSTON — A man is on the run, and his father remains hospitalized Monday after the suspect was accused of running his father over multiple times over the weekend outside a YMCA fitness center in northwest Harris County, according to the local sheriff's office.

"The father collapsed to the ground," HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. "The son circled the parking lot at a pretty high rate of speed and struck the father a second time.”

Investigators said Devon Amos, 24, and his father got into a fight at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the D. Bradley Williams YMCA at Cypress Creek. It's unknown what the fight was about, but officials said at some point Amos got into his vehicle and struck his father twice.

Gonzalez said the suspect then drove off.

Amos' car was later recovered near the facility.

The victim, identified as Cedrick Amos, 42, remains hospitalized in serious condition with head and shoulder injuries. Deputies said he is expected to survive.

The YMCA of Greater Houston released the following statement following the incident:

“On Saturday, April 27, there was a family disturbance in the parking lot of the D. Bradley McWilliams YMCA location. Staff followed all emergency protocols and the police were immediately notified. Officers arrived on scene and took control of the situation. At no time were members or guests inside the building in danger.”

Investigators are asking for help locating Amos.