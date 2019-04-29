× Lexington dad charged with leaving 3-year-old in car while acting ‘belligerent’ in parking lot, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Lexington man was arrested after Raleigh police said he left a 3-year-old in the car while he was intoxicated and belligerent in a parking lot, WRAL reports.

Clay Micah Faulkner, 28, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and ordered to have no contact with the child.

Police say the child was left unattended in the car with the door open. Meanwhile, Faulkner was reportedly being “belligerent in the parking lot” on Spring Forest Road in Raleigh.

Officers describe Faulkner as “unstable on his feet” with “red glassy eyes,” according to arrest warrants obtained by WRAL.

The man told law enforcement he was on his way to Lexington and would not call someone to pick up the child.