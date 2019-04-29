× Family of Greensboro teen with anterograde amnesia looks to the future – ‘Caitlin Can’t Remember’ episode 13

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If your child were in the situation in life that Caitlin Little is, chances are, they’d be very upset about it.

Caitlin was hit on the head during a cross country practice in October 2017. The traumatic brain injury it caused left her with a version of amnesia where she can’t remember the previous day – she can’t remember any day since the accident – so she is, effectively, stuck in that time and place from when she was still 14.

Her parents, Chris and Jennifer, have been there every stop of the way, trying anything and everything to help Caitlin heal – including a little humor to simply clear the black clouds of emotion this has created over their entire family.

“We’ve joked around if any of our children had to have it, this is the one that we needed it to be because any of the others we would need to be committed because it wouldn’t be so emotional, and they would fight. They would be very angry,” Jennifer said.

But when you spend time around Caitlin you notice Jennifer is right. Sure, it’s tough on her – you can see she struggles to deal with her situation. Anyone would. But she doesn’t burden those around her with her struggle.

“She doesn’t get angry at things,” Jennifer said. “She tries to find the good and she tries to find the way to succeed and I believe that’s what you see are doing every morning.”

There are, though, inevitable questions.

“We’re not going to be here forever,” Chris said. “So that has been weighing on my mind a lot.”

What is helping the family cope is that attitude that Caitlin brings to her fight and how her whole family is on board.

“When she gets close to wanting to give up, this family pitches in to remind her why we’re not,” Jennifer said. “She is in there, she is ready to come back to her life. She wants to do these things and she may end up having to do things differently than her plan, but I think she’ll do them differently, bigger and better than her original plan.”

