Driver crashes into Burlington apartment unit after suffering concussion, police say

Posted 1:33 pm, April 29, 2019, by

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man crashed into a Burlington home after suffering a concussion earlier in the day, according to Burlington police.

At about 10:09 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a crash at a home at 3027 Maple Avenue.

Police say 69-year-old Michael Brown had suffered a concussion at work about two hours earlier.

As he was driving on Maple Avenue, he veered off the road to the left, jumped a small hill, hit a mailbox and then crashed into an apartment unit.

The driver was taken to a hospital. Police say the driver didn’t even remember the crash and that he had blacked out.

There were two people inside the home but neither were injured.

