Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in the Kernersville area

Posted 1:10 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, April 29, 2019

Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A small earthquake was reported early Monday morning in the Kernersville area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. about three miles west of Kernersville.

Only two people reported the earthquake, which was not large enough to cause any damage. The quake has been reviewed by a seismologist.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 1 through 3 are typically “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the USGS.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Piedmont late last month and was centered around Chilton Road in Guilford County, near the Randolph County line, east of High Point.

