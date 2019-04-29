× Did you feel it? Small earthquake reported in the Kernersville area

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. – A small earthquake was reported early Monday morning in the Kernersville area, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. about three miles west of Kernersville.

Only two people reported the earthquake, which was not large enough to cause any damage. The quake has been reviewed by a seismologist.

Earthquakes of magnitudes 1 through 3 are typically “not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions,” according to the USGS.

A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Piedmont late last month and was centered around Chilton Road in Guilford County, near the Randolph County line, east of High Point.