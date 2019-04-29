Crews face wildfire burning across 5 acres of Linville Gorge

NEBO, N.C. — Fire crews are working to put out a wildfire in the Linville Gorge Wilderness Area, according to National Forests in North Carolina.

Officials believe the fire began with an abandoned campfire and spread across five acres of land in Burke County by Monday morning.

The fire is in a remote area near the Linville River by the end of the Brushy Ridge trail, or the northeast side of the Linville Gorge.

Firefighters first hiked into the difficult-to-access area to plan out how to suppress the fire Sunday night.

Fire crews returned Monday morning to contain the blaze to a small area.

The U.S. Forest Service issued an emergency closure for the the area north of Hawksbill Trail and east of the Linville River, including the Brushy Ridge Trail, the Jonas Ridge Trail and the Devils Hole Trail.