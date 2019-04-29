× ‘Boyz n the Hood’ director John Singleton on life support amid family conflict over details

Director John Singleton is on life support, according to TMZ, but his family is sharing conflicting information on whether or not the “Boyz n the Hood” director is in a medically-induced coma.

The documents, obtained by CNN, were filed Thursday on behalf of Singleton’s mother, Shelia Ward. They state that Singleton is “currently hospitalized in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs” or “manage his financial resources.”

Singleton’s daughter, however, says her father is “not in a coma” and claims her grandmother is “misrepresenting” his condition, according to a new court filing.

Ward is seeking temporary conservatorship, claiming Singleton is in a coma after suffering what was characterized in court documents filed Thursday as “a major stroke” more than a week ago.

In documents filed on Friday and obtained by CNN, Singleton’s daughter, Cleopatra Singleton, opposed Ward’s request, saying her father is “not in a coma,” as Ward claimed.

“Although they do not have a concrete diagnosis, my dad is progressing every day … He is only medically sedated to keep his blood pressure low and allow the vessels in his brain to heal,” Cleopatra Singleton’s filing states.

She also claims in her filing that the filmmaker has been responding to stimuli and that a doctor has said the filmmaker could be out of the ICU in five days.

Cleopatra Singleton also opposes her grandmother’s appointment, citing a conflict of interest because Ward is her father’s “personal and business manager,” the documents state.

Singleton’s family had previously confirmed he suffered a stroke on April 17 but did not elaborate on his condition.

The court filing states at the time of his stroke, Singleton was “engaged in several business projects” and was about to sign “a lucrative settlement agreement.”

Singleton, 51, who was the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar award, is known for films like “Boyz n the Hood” and “Poetic Justice.”

A show he co-created for the FX Network, “Snowfall,” was renewed last year for a third season.

Singleton’s peers and colleagues have expressed their affection.

“Showing love/support for a fellow black director from LA,” Ava DuVernay wrote in a tweet. “He is a lovely man. Pray with me.”