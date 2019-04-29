2 young children who lost fathers to gun violence go to prom together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Two young children who lost their fathers to gun violence went to the prom together.

WKYT reported that Jameelah El-Amin and Kay-Jon Wilkerson, both 7, recently attended the Forever Young Children's Prom in Lexington, Ky. dressed in blue.

El-Amin's father, Kwame El-Amin, was one of five people shot during a basketball tournament at a park in 2015. He was 42.

Wilkerson's father, Myron Wilkerson, was shot last year on a street in Lexington. He was 37.

Damon Davenport, Jr. said he and his wife started the prom three years ago as a way for children to get to know each other.

"To let them know that there's more than just violence, you know?" said Davenport. "You can still be a kid and you can still come out and have a good time and meet other kids from different walks of life in different communities and just put all that to the side."