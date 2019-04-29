2 young children who lost fathers to gun violence go to prom together

Posted 10:47 am, April 29, 2019, by

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Two young children who lost their fathers to gun violence went to the prom together.

WKYT reported that Jameelah El-Amin and Kay-Jon Wilkerson, both 7, recently attended the Forever Young Children's Prom in Lexington, Ky. dressed in blue.

El-Amin's father, Kwame El-Amin, was one of five people shot during a basketball tournament at a park in 2015. He was 42.

Wilkerson's father, Myron Wilkerson, was shot last year on a street in Lexington. He was 37.

Damon Davenport, Jr. said he and his wife started the prom three years ago as a way for children to get to know each other.

"To let them know that there's more than just violence, you know?" said Davenport. "You can still be a kid and you can still come out and have a good time and meet other kids from different walks of life in different communities and just put all that to the side."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.