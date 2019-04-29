× 2 injured in shooting on Elmer Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Greensboro Monday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Around 6 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Elmer Street after a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.