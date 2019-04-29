1 dead, 1 injured after wreck in Rockingham County

Posted 2:01 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 02:06PM, April 29, 2019

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. – One woman died and a man was hurt after a crash involving a truck and a car in Rockingham County on Sunday morning.

Cheryl Odom, 52, of Eden, was pronounced dead at the scene and Desmond Gage Vernon, 19, of Reidsville, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. on Old NC 87 near Eden, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials said Vernon was driving a lifted pickup truck and went left of center and went on top of Odom in a Sentra.

Officials don’t know yet why the vehicle went left of center. There is no current word on charges.

