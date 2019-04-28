Volunteers pick up litter in High Point during Great American cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Streets, parks and waterways are some of the areas around High Point you may notice look a lot cleaner.

Volunteers picked up harmful litter across the city early Saturday. The effort was part of the Great American Cleanup event hosted by the city and Keep High Point Beautiful.

“At my church we have a motto it's, ‘model the way,’ so that's what I'm doing today,” said Shanna McCray, the youth leader at Greater Hope Baptist Church.

McCray and a handful of other church members put their gloves on and filled up bags of trash along Woodbury Street and East Commerce Avenue in the eastern part of the city.

“It's happening all over High Point,” said Robby Stone, the assistant director of public services for the city of High Point. “We have some folks at different ponds, some folks along some creeks and some folks along some neighborhoods like this one so we are spread all over.”

Stone estimates hundreds of volunteers were out supporting the cause Saturday.

“Obviously no one wants to have litter, and this is just a great time to get together and show our support and help clean up the community,” Stone said.

The city of High Point and Keep High Point beautiful removed more than 22,000 pounds of littler and debris in 2018.

They host clean up events like this twice a year and hope more people, like McCray, get involved.

“We keep seeing a lot of people in the community and they're just thanking us,” McCray said.

During the Great American Cleanup event, organizers also collected canned food donations that will be given to a local food pantry in the city.